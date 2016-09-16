FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China to build at least 60 nuclear plants in coming decade- industry official
September 16, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

China to build at least 60 nuclear plants in coming decade- industry official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China plans to build more than 60 nuclear plants in the coming decade, a top Chinese industry official said on Friday.

Zheng Mingguang, vice president and chief nuclear designer at China's State Nuclear Power Technology Corporation (SNPTC), told Reuters at the World Nuclear Association conference in London that China would build about 30 reactors in the next five years and more in the five years after that.

He said that each of China's major nuclear companies - SNPTC, CNNC and CGN - would start building a minimum of two new reactors per year. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
