China Nuclear plans IPO to help fund projects worth $27 bln

SHANGHAI, June 6 (Reuters) - China National Nuclear Power Co, the country’s biggest nuclear power developer, said it plans to raise money through a domestic initial public offering to help fund projects worth $27.3 billion.

The company didn’t specify its fundraising target in a statement on the Ministry of Environment Protection website, but said the IPO proceeds would go towards five projects with a total investment of 173.5 billion yuan ($27.25 billion).

China National Nuclear, formed late last year as part of a restructuring of its state-owned parent China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), has passed an environmental examination by the ministry, clearing a hurdle for its planned listing.

Chinese companies in industries such as nuclear, mining and chemicals must get approval from the environmental ministry before they can submit IPO applications to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the securities watchdog.

China National Nuclear owns the bulk of the nuclear business of CNNC, one of the largest companies owned by the Chinese central government. ($1 = 6.3675 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Pullin)