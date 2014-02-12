Deutsche, CICC advise China nuclear group ahead of $2 bln HK IPO-IFR

HONG KONG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - China General Nuclear Power Group, the country’s largest nuclear energy company, has picked China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Deutsche Bank as financial advisers ahead of a planned $2 billion Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the deal.

CICC and Deutsche will help the company restructure its business ahead of the IPO and are expected to take a leading role arranging the listing, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The IPO is expected during the second half of the year.

CICC declined to comment, while Deutsche was not immediately available to comment.

Other banks will likely be added to the deal at a later stage, IFR said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Mark Potter)