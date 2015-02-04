FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai Electric Power shares hit 10 pct limit up on parent's merger
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 4, 2015 / 1:50 AM / 3 years ago

Shanghai Electric Power shares hit 10 pct limit up on parent's merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Shares in China’s Shanghai Electric Power rose 10 percent in early trade in Shanghai on Wednesday, the maximum daily limit, after the company announced its parent had got approval for a merger.

Shares rose to 12.9 yuan ($2) in morning trade, up 10 percent in volatile trade.

Shanghai Electric Power said its parent company, China Power Investment Corp, had got approval to start work on a merger with SNPTC, which was formed about a decade ago to handle nuclear technological development. ($1 = 6.2471 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.