a year ago
Obama urges China to stop flexing muscles over South China Sea -CNN
September 2, 2016

Obama urges China to stop flexing muscles over South China Sea -CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - China needs to be a more responsible power as it gains global influence and avoid flexing its muscles in disputes with smaller countries over issues like the South China Sea, U.S. President Barack Obama told CNN in an interview to be aired on Sunday.

"If you sign a treaty that calls for international arbitration around maritime issues, the fact that you're bigger than the Philippines or Vietnam or other countries ... is not a reason for you to go around and flex your muscles," Obama said in excerpts released by CNN. "You've got to abide by international law." (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
