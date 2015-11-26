China fin min sells 2 bln yuan of 3-year bonds in Hong Kong at 3.29 pct

BEIJING, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Finance has sold 2 billion yuan of 3-year bonds to foreign central banks and to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority at a rate of 3.29 percent, the ministry said on Thursday.

An additional 2 billion yuan of 2 year bonds will be sold to Hong Kong residents between Nov 27 and Dec 12 in the secondary market at a rate of 3.45 percent, the ministry added in a statement on its website.

On Thursday, the ministry also completed a sale of 10 billion yuan worth of dim sum bonds in Hong Kong to institutional investors. (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk; Editing by Pete Sweeney)