FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Haitong International sells $500 mln zero-coupon convertible bonds
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2016 / 2:31 AM / 10 months ago

Haitong International sells $500 mln zero-coupon convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Haitong International Securities Group Limited said on Wednesday that it has sold HK$3.88 billion ($500.15 million) zero-coupon convertible bonds, which were twice times oversubscribed, in the first such bond sale from a Chinese brokerage in Hong Kong.

The initial conversion price of the bonds was HK$6.81 per share, representing a premium of about 32 percent over the last closing price of HK$5.16 per share on Oct. 11.

The bond offering was well received by institutional investors and the orderbook amounted to three times of the issuance volume, the firm said in a statement.

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to support the expansion of its business operation, it added.

Haitong International Securities Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Haitong International Holdings Ltd, a company incorporated in Hong Kong in 2007 and wholly owned by Haitong Securities . ($1 = 7.7576 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.