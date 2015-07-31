FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 2.1 pct to 992.9 bln yuan in June
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 2.1 pct to 992.9 bln yuan in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong,
the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, rose 2.1 percent to
992.9 billion yuan ($159.90 billion) in June from the previous
month, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.
    Cross-border trade settlement stood at 592.9 billion yuan
for the month, compared with 492.5 billion yuan in May.

    The following are yuan deposit data:
                             
 Hong Kong Deposits:   June  May   Apr   Mar    Feb    Jan      
             
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)     992.9 972.4 955.2 952.0  973.0  981.4 
 pct change m/m         +2.1  +1.8  +0.3  -2.2   -0.9   -2.2    
 pct of total deposits  11.7  11.5  11.4  11.4   12.0   11.9    
         
 Total (HK$ bln)     10,552 10,562 10,504 10,406 10,152 10,186  
   
    Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                     June   May   Apr   Mar    Feb    Jan      
 (bln yuan)         592.9 492.5 484.2 616.2  462.0   548.0   
  pct change m/m     20.4   1.7 -21.4  33.4  -15.7   -16.7   

($1 = 6.2097 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.