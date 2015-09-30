Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 1.5 pct to 979 bln yuan in Aug

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, fell 1.5 percent to 979 billion yuan ($154.04 billion) in August from the previous month, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Wednesday. Cross-border trade settlement stood at 727.9 billion yuan for the month, compared with 583.6 billion yuan in June. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Aug July June May Apr Mar Yuan (or Rmb bln) 979.0 994.1 992.9 972.4 955.2 952.0 pct change m/m -1.5 +0.1 +2.1 +1.8 +0.3 -2.2 pct of total deposits 11.2 11.5 11.7 11.5 11.4 11.4 Total (HK$ bln) 10,662 10,534 10,552 10,562 10,504 10,406 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Aug July June May Apr Mar (bln yuan) 727.9 583.6 592.9 492.5 484.2 616.2 pct change m/m 24.7 -1.6 20.4 1.7 -21.4 33.4 ($1 = 6.3556 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)