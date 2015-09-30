FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 1.5 pct to 979 bln yuan in Aug
#Financials
September 30, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 1.5 pct to 979 bln yuan in Aug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong,
the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, fell 1.5 percent to
979 billion yuan ($154.04 billion) in August from the previous
month, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Wednesday.
    Cross-border trade settlement stood at 727.9 billion yuan
for the month, compared with 583.6 billion yuan in June.

    The following are yuan deposit data:
                             
 Hong Kong Deposits:   Aug   July  June  May   Apr   Mar        
                  
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)     979.0 994.1 992.9 972.4 955.2 952.0  
 pct change m/m         -1.5  +0.1  +2.1  +1.8  +0.3  -2.2   
 pct of total deposits  11.2  11.5  11.7  11.5  11.4  11.4   
         
 Total (HK$ bln)     10,662 10,534 10,552 10,562 10,504 10,406 
   
    Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                     Aug   July   June   May   Apr   Mar        
    
 (bln yuan)         727.9  583.6  592.9 492.5 484.2 616.2  
  pct change m/m      24.7  -1.6   20.4   1.7 -21.4  33.4  

($1 = 6.3556 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
