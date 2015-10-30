FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 8.5 pct to 895.4 bln yuan in Sept
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 8.5 pct to 895.4 bln yuan in Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong,
the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, fell 8.5 percent to
895.4 billion yuan ($141.72 billion)in September from the
previous month, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.
    Cross-border trade settlement stood at 738.6 billion yuan
for the month, compared with 727.9 billion yuan in August.

    The following are yuan deposit data:
                             
 Hong Kong Deposits:   Sep   Aug   July  June  May   Apr        
                  
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    895.4 979.0 994.1 992.9 972.4 955.2  
 pct change m/m        -8.5  -1.5  +0.1  +2.1  +1.8  +0.3   
 pct of total deposits 10.3  11.2  11.5  11.7  11.5  11.4   
         
 Total (HK$ bln)     10,659 10,662 10,534 10,552 10,562 10,504 
   
    Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                     Sep   Aug   July   June   May   Apr        
    
 (bln yuan)         738.6 727.9  583.6  592.9 492.5 484.2  
  pct change m/m      1.5  24.7   -1.6   20.4   1.7 -21.4  

($1 = 6.3180 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.