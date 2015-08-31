FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 0.1 pct to 994.1 bln yuan in July
August 31, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 0.1 pct to 994.1 bln yuan in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong,
the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, rose 0.1 percent to
994.1 billion yuan ($155.94 billion) in July from the previous
month, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday.
    Cross-border trade settlement stood at 583.6 billion yuan
for the month, compared with 592.9 billion yuan in June.

    The following are yuan deposit data:
                             
 Hong Kong Deposits:   July  June  May   Apr   Mar    Feb       
               
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)     994.1 992.9 972.4 955.2 952.0  973.0  
 pct change m/m         +0.1  +2.1  +1.8  +0.3  -2.2   -0.9   
 pct of total deposits  11.5  11.7  11.5  11.4  11.4   12.0   
         
 Total (HK$ bln)     10,534 10,552 10,562 10,504 10,406 10,152 
   
    Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                     July   June   May   Apr   Mar    Feb       
 
 (bln yuan)          583.6  592.9 492.5 484.2 616.2  462.0   
  pct change m/m      -1.6   20.4   1.7 -21.4  33.4  -15.7   

($1 = 6.3748 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Sunil Nair)
