Yuan tops payments with China, Hong Kong in Asia Pacific-SWIFT

HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan has become the most used currency in Asia Pacific for payments with China and Hong Kong, having been placed fifth as recently as 2012, global transaction services organisation SWIFT said on Wednesday.

On average, 31 percent of payments in Asia Pacific with China and Hong Kong are now made in yuan, up from 7 percent in April 2012, SWIFT said.

Payments in yuan exchanged with China and Hong Kong within Asia Pacific increased by 327 percent in April from three years ago, surpassing the Japanese yen, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar and Australian dollar.

Most Asian countries have moved from being low users of the yuan (under 10 percent) to medium users (10-50 percent, SWIFT said. Only nine out of 26 countries are considered low users compared to 19 in 2012.

The Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan were among six countries that were considered high users of the currency.

Overall, the yuan remained the fifth most active currency for global payments and accounted for 2.07 percent of payments worldwide in April. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)