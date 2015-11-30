FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 4.6 pct to 854.3 bln yuan in Oct
November 30, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 4.6 pct to 854.3 bln yuan in Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong,
the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, fell 4.6 percent to
854.3 billion yuan ($133.52 billion) in October from the
previous month, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday.
    Cross-border trade settlement stood at 410.8 billion yuan
for the month, compared with 738.6 billion yuan in September.

    The following are yuan deposit data:
                             
 Hong Kong Deposits:   Oct   Sep   Aug   July  June  May        
                    
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    854.3 895.4 979.0 994.1 992.9 972.4 
 pct change m/m        -4.6  -8.5  -1.5  +0.1  +2.1  +1.8  
 pct of total deposits  9.7  10.3  11.2  11.5  11.7  11.5  
         
 Total (HK$ bln)    10,655 10,659 10,662 10,534 10,552 10,562 
   
    Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                     Oct   Sep   Aug   July   June   May        
      
 (bln yuan)         410.8 738.6 727.9  583.6  592.9 492.5 
  pct change m/m    -44.4   1.5  24.7   -1.6   20.4   1.7 

 ($1 = 6.3981 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

