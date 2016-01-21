CNH TRACKER-Restrictive measures cast shadow over yuan globalisation

HONG KONG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan’s accelerating internationalisation lost some of its shine after Beijing launched a batch of restrictive measures over recent weeks to control cross-border flows and squeeze out speculators.

These control measures, seen as a setback to Beijing’s efforts to open up its domestic market and liberalise the capital account, may affect investor faith in China’s policies and the internationalisation process itself, analysts say.

China’s central bank said on Monday it will start implementing a reserve requirement ratio (RRR) on offshore banks’ domestic yuan deposits to help set up a long-term mechanism to regulate fund flows.

In addition, regulators are imposing limits on cross-border flows from yuan-denominated capital pools and requiring intensified checks on related transactions, people with direct knowledge of the new measures told Reuters.

These measures followed frequent suspected intervention by the People’s Bank of China in both onshore and offshore yuan FX markets earlier this month to stabilise its currency and shake out speculative funds betting on yuan depreciation.

“The PBOC’s heavy intervention these days would undo some achieved progress in offshore market development... It may remind the policymaker to rethink about the strategy for RMB internationalization,” China International Capital Corporation (CICC) analysts said in a report.

China rolled out a series of new policies last year to facilitate cross-border fund flows more quickly than the market had expected, but the yuan’s quick depreciation and flourishing arbitrage have brought the deregulatory drive to a sharp halt.

“The yuan’s internationalisation process is set to slow down and faces challenges as the currency is expected to fall further, which is a fundamental change from several years ago,” said an executive at a Chinese brokerage in Hong Kong.

It was difficult to promote yuan-denominated investment products to foreign investors under such circumstances because FX losses would eat into their returns, the executive said.

Indeed, the dim sum bond market - which helped pioneer the yuan’s internationalisation - has lost steam and is expected to see even fewer issues this year as investors gradually switch back to U.S. dollar assets.

The yuan has lost 4 percent against the dollar in the past three months. BMI Research on Tuesday revised down its forecast for the yuan to 7.1 per dollar by the end of this year from 6.8 previously.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing will launch new initiatives including an onshore China commodities platform and a way for foreign companies to list via the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect program, HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li said on Thursday.

* Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) will require banks to set aside reserves for possible default of a yuan derivative products amid sharp falls in the Chinese currency, three sources close to the regulator said on Monday.

* China’s central bank and commercial banks sold a net 629 billion yuan ($95.61 billion) worth of foreign exchange in December, data showed on Monday, or nearly triple the figure of the previous month, as capital outflows grew.

* China’s economic growth in the fourth quarter slowed to the weakest since the financial crisis, adding pressure on a government that is struggling to restore the confidence of investors after perceived policy missteps jolted global markets.

* India would be very concerned if China were to allow a major devaluation in the yuan currency, its Group of 20 summit negotiator told Reuters, adding that he doubted Beijing would allow this to happen.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

China GDP and exports: link.reuters.com/zeq95s

