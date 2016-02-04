CNH TRACKER-Road to a bond connect may be bumpy amid outflow pressure

HONG KONG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s ambition to launch a bond connect scheme that links debt markets in mainland China and globally may not be realised so long as Beijing is fighting against capital outflows amid expectations for further depreciation of the yuan, analysts say.

Any connect program that allows both inbound and outbound investment is likely to be a one-way street for outflows at present, as U.S. interest rates, and the dollar, are likely to rise, they say.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange recently announced its strategic plan during 2016-2018 to explore mutual market access with the mainland in the institutional cash bond market after launching the landmark stock linkup between Shanghai and Hong Kong at the end of 2014.

However, a bond connect seems much more complicated as the majority of China’s domestic bonds are traded in the interbank market instead of in the exchange.

In addition to technical barriers, analysts say a bond connect does not seem to be the priority of Beijing for now since it is making efforts to stablise its sluggish economy and weakening currency.

“Liquidity in mainland China is sufficient and bond yield levels are quite low now, which makes domestic investors’ demand to seek higher returns in overseas markets strong,” said a fixed-income analyst at a Chinese brokerage in Beijing.

“However, China has been tightening controls on the capital account to ease fund outflow pressures. It seems the bond connect is not likely to be rolled out in the short term.”

China’s central bank and commercial banks sold a net 629 billion yuan ($95.61 billion) worth of foreign exchange in December, or nearly triple the amount in the previous month, as capital outflows grew.

Beijing has stepped up efforts to ease outflow pressures in the past few months by introducing measures to restrict cross-border flows, including the suspension of new applications for the Renminbi Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (RQDII) investment scheme and yuan account financing.

Beijing’s latest move was to set a limit for each transaction made in Hong Kong using UnionPay cards issued in the mainland to pay premiums at $5,000 from Feb. 4, sources told Reuters.

Foreign investors remain quite bearish on the yuan, especially after the Bank of Japan reduced interest rates to negative territory last week.

Reuters data on Monday showed riskier bets that only pay out if the yuan weakens to more extreme levels well above 7 per dollar - low delta 1-year puts - passed highs hit around Beijing’s one-off mini-devaluation last August.

On Thursday, the yuan was trading at 6.5776 per dollar.

“We know these goals (bond, stock and commodity connect schemes) are ambitious, and they won’t be realised overnight. It’s going to take a long time (probably more than the three years) to accomplish everything,” Charles Li, chief executive of the HKEx, wrote in his blog on Wednesday.

* Hong Kong’s yuan deposits fell by 1.5 percent from a month earlier to 851.1 billion yuan ($129.36 billion) in December, statistics from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority showed. Cross-border trade settlement denominated in yuan stood at 667.5 billion yuan for the month, up 31 percent from November.

* China’s foreign exchange regulator said it has not asked institutions to defer the launch of new products under the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) programme, according to a post on its official microblog on Monday.

* The outstanding amount of China’s dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme fell to $80.80 billion as of Jan. 29, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said in a statement on Friday.

* Taiwan’s financial regulator said on Tuesday local banks have set aside enough provisions to cover losses related to yuan target redemption forwards, a product that recently put investors in the red following the Chinese currency’s decline.

* Several major hedge funds, including Hayman Capital Management and Greenlight Capital, are piling into bets that China’s currency will decline against the dollar, according to the Wall Street Journal.

