Hong Kong yuan deposits up 0.1 pct to 852.1 bln yuan in Jan

HONG KONG, March 1 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, rose 0.1 percent to 852.1 billion yuan ($130.30 billion) in January from the previous month, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Cross-border trade settlement stood at 480.1 billion yuan for the month, compared with 667.5 billion yuan in December. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Yuan (or Rmb bln) 852.1 851.1 864.2 854.3 895.4 979.0 pct change m/m 0.1 -1.5 1.2 -4.6 -8.5 -1.5 pct of total deposits 9.3 9.5 9.9 9.7 10.3 11.2 Total (HK$ bln) 10,926 10,750 10,678 10,655 10,659 10,662 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug (bln yuan) 480.1 667.5 508.9 410.8 738.6 727.9 pct change m/m -28.1 31.2 23.9 -44.4 1.5 24.7 ($1 = 6.5397 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)