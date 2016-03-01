FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong yuan deposits up 0.1 pct to 852.1 bln yuan in Jan
March 1, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong yuan deposits up 0.1 pct to 852.1 bln yuan in Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 1 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong,
the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, rose 0.1 percent to
852.1 billion yuan ($130.30 billion) in January from the
previous month, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.
    Cross-border trade settlement stood at 480.1 billion yuan
for the month, compared with 667.5 billion yuan in December.

    The following are yuan deposit data:
                             
 Hong Kong Deposits:  Jan   Dec  Nov   Oct   Sep   Aug          
                    
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)   852.1 851.1 864.2 854.3 895.4 979.0 
 pct change m/m        0.1  -1.5   1.2  -4.6  -8.5  -1.5  
 pct of total deposits 9.3   9.5   9.9   9.7  10.3  11.2  
         
 Total (HK$ bln) 10,926 10,750 10,678 10,655 10,659 10,662 
   
    Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                     Jan   Dec   Nov   Oct   Sep   Aug   
 (bln yuan)         480.1 667.5 508.9 410.8 738.6 727.9  
  pct change m/m    -28.1  31.2  23.9 -44.4   1.5  24.7   
    
($1 = 6.5397 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

