Hong Kong yuan deposits down 5.7 pct to 803.9 bln yuan in Feb
April 5, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong yuan deposits down 5.7 pct to 803.9 bln yuan in Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 5 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong,
the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, fell 5.7 percent to
803.9 billion yuan ($124.25 billion) in February from the
previous month, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.
    Cross-border trade settlement stood at 279.8 billion yuan
for the month, compared with 480.1 billion yuan in January.

    The following are yuan deposit data:
    
 Hong Kong Deposits:      Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sep
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)      803.9   852.1   851.1   864.2   854.3   895.4
 pct change m/m          -5.7     0.1    -1.5     1.2    -4.6    -8.5
 pct of total deposits    8.8     9.3     9.5     9.9     9.7    10.3
                                                                     
 Total (HK$ bln)        10,84  10,926  10,750  10,678  10,655  10,659
                            4                                  
   
   Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
 
    
                     Feb     Jan    Dec    Nov     Oct     Sep
 (bln yuan)        279.8   480.1  667.5  508.9   410.8   738.6
 pct change m/m    -41.7   -28.1   31.2   23.9   -44.4     1.5
 ($1 = 6.4700 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
