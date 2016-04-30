FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong yuan deposits down 5.5 pct to 759.4 bln yuan in March
April 30, 2016 / 1:30 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong yuan deposits down 5.5 pct to 759.4 bln yuan in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world’s biggest offshore yuan centre, fell 5.5 percent to 759.4 billion yuan ($117.30 billion) in March from the previous month, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Cross-border trade settlement amounted to 370.7 billion yuan for the month, compared with 279.8 billion yuan in February.

Hong Kong-dollar deposits rose by 1.3 percent in March, while overall foreign-currency deposits grew by 1.0 percent.

Yuan deposits accounted for 8.3 percent of Hong Kong’s total deposits in March. ($1 = 6.4738 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Sunil Nair and Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
