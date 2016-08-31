FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 6.2 pct to 667.1 bln yuan in July
August 31, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 6.2 pct to 667.1 bln yuan in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, fell 6.2 pct to 667.1 billion yuan ($99.90 billion) in July, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Wednesday.

It was the lowest level since March 2013.

Cross-border trade settlement amounted to 407.5 billion yuan for the month, compared with 459.2 billion yuan in June.

Hong Kong dollar deposits rose by 2 percent in July, while overall foreign-currency deposits increased by 1.7 percent.

Yuan deposits accounted for 7 percent of Hong Kong's total deposits in July. ($1 = 6.6779 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

