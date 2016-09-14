FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong sets overnight yuan borrowing rate at 7-month high
September 14, 2016

Hong Kong sets overnight yuan borrowing rate at 7-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's overnight yuan borrowing rate on Wednesday was fixed at the highest level in seven months.

The CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate benchmark (CNH Hibor), set by the city's Treasury Markets Association (TMA), was 8.16167 percent for overnight contracts. It was 2.838 percent on Tuesday.

Traders said the elevated offshore yuan borrowing rates in the past few days were due to tight liquidity in the market and rumours that China took action to raise the cost of shorting its currency. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
