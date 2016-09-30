FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 2.1 pct to 652.9 bln yuan in Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, fell 2.1 pct to 652.9 billion yuan ($97.89 billion) in August, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.

Cross-border trade settlement amounted to 398.8 billion yuan for the month, compared with 407.5 billion yuan in July.

Hong Kong dollar deposits rose 1.9 percent in August, while overall foreign-currency deposits increased by 0.1 percent.

Yuan deposits accounted for 6.7 percent of Hong Kong's total deposits in August. ($1 = 6.6695 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
