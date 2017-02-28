UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
HONG KONG Feb 28 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, fell 4.4 percent to 522.5 billion yuan ($76.06 billion) in January, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Tuesday.
Cross-border trade settlement amounted to 271 billion yuan for the month, compared with 287.6 billion yuan in December.
Hong Kong dollar deposits rose 2 percent in January, while overall foreign-currency deposits increased by 0.8 percent.
Yuan deposits accounted for 5 percent of Hong Kong's total deposits in January. ($1 = 6.8696 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.