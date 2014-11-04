China to assign ICBC Doha branch as yuan clearing bank for Qatar-sources

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has decided to assign Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s Doha branch as the yuan clearing bank for Qatar, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The central bank will soon announce the news,” one of the sources said.

China’s central bank said on Monday it had signed a 35 billion yuan ($5.7 billion) currency swap deal with its Qatari counterpart. (Reporting by Xie Heng and Michelle Chen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)