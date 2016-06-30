Hong Kong yuan deposits up 1.3 pct to 732.2 bln yuan in May

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, rose 1.3 percent to 732.2 billion yuan ($110.18 billion) in May, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.

Cross-border trade settlement amounted to 417.3 billion yuan for the month, compared with 358.1 billion yuan in April.

Hong Kong dollar deposits rose by 0.3 percent in May, while overall foreign-currency deposits declined by 1.5 percent.

Yuan deposits accounted for 7.8 percent of Hong Kong's total deposits in May. ($1 = 6.6453 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)