a year ago
Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 2.8 pct to 711.5 bln yuan in June
July 29, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 2.8 pct to 711.5 bln yuan in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, fell 2.8 percent to 711.5 billion yuan ($106.92 billion) in June, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.

It was the lowest level since August 2013.

Cross-border trade settlement amounted to 459.2 billion yuan for the month, compared with 417.3 billion yuan in May.

Hong Kong dollar deposits rose by 0.9 percent in June, while overall foreign-currency deposits increased by 1 percent.

Yuan deposits accounted for 7.5 percent of Hong Kong's total deposits in May. ($1 = 6.6546 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

