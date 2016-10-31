FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 1.9 pct to 665.5 bln yuan in Sept
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2016 / 9:30 AM / 10 months ago

Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 1.9 pct to 665.5 bln yuan in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, rose 1.9 pct to 665.5 billion yuan ($98.28 billion) in September, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday.

Cross-border trade settlement amounted to 382.9 billion yuan for the month, compared with 398.8 billion yuan in August.

Hong Kong dollar deposits rose 1.2 percent in September, while overall foreign-currency deposits increased by 3.5 percent.

Yuan deposits accounted for 6.6 percent of Hong Kong's total deposits in September. ($1 = 6.7716 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.