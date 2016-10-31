Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 1.9 pct to 665.5 bln yuan in Sept

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, rose 1.9 pct to 665.5 billion yuan ($98.28 billion) in September, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday.

Cross-border trade settlement amounted to 382.9 billion yuan for the month, compared with 398.8 billion yuan in August.

Hong Kong dollar deposits rose 1.2 percent in September, while overall foreign-currency deposits increased by 3.5 percent.

Yuan deposits accounted for 6.6 percent of Hong Kong's total deposits in September. ($1 = 6.7716 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Vyas Mohan)