9 months ago
Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 0.4 pct to 662.5 bln yuan in Oct
November 30, 2016 / 8:45 AM / 9 months ago

Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 0.4 pct to 662.5 bln yuan in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, fell 0.4 pct to 662.5 billion yuan ($96.22 billion) in October, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Wednesday.

Cross-border trade settlement amounted to 309.4 billion yuan for the month, compared with 382.9 billion yuan in September.

Hong Kong dollar deposits rose 0.9 percent in October, while overall foreign-currency deposits increased by 0.4 percent.

Yuan deposits accounted for 6.4 percent of Hong Kong's total deposits in October. ($1 = 6.8855 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

