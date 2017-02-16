FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Hong Kong stock exchange to launch renminbi currency options on March 20
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 16, 2017 / 9:32 AM / 6 months ago

Hong Kong stock exchange to launch renminbi currency options on March 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) said on Thursday that it will launch its renminbi currency options on March 20.

The USD/CNH options will be the first currency options traded at the HKEX, it said in a statement on its website.

The eight contract months on the launch day will comprise April, May, June, July, September and December 2017, and March and June 2018.

The yuan, also known as the renminbi, fell 6.6 percent against the dollar last year, its worst annual drop since 1994, boosting interest in yuan derivative products to hedge currency risk.

The new product will complement the bourse's USD/CNH futures and other renminbi currency futures.

In 2016, the total trading volume of the HKEX's USD/CNH futures more than doubled from the previous year to an all-time high of 538,594 contracts, according to HKEX statistics. The 2016 notional amount totalled $54 billion.

The HKEX accounts for about two-thirds of the open interest for all the world's exchange-traded USD/CNH futures. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.