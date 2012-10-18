FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Sept implied oil demand at record high-Reuters calculation
#Credit Markets
October 18, 2012 / 3:05 AM / 5 years ago

China Sept implied oil demand at record high-Reuters calculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China’s implied oil demand in September rose 8.3 percent from a year earlier to a record high 9.75 million barrels per day (bpd), Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data showed on Thursday.

The daily rate was nearly 8 percent, or 720,000 bpd, higher than the 9.03 million bpd in August, Reuters figures showed.

Implied demand is a combination of crude oil throughput and net imports of refined oil products, ignoring stocks changes, which are seldom disclosed by the government. (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)

