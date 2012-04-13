FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China March implied oil demand at 5-mth low-Reuters calculations
#Credit Markets
April 13, 2012 / 4:15 AM / 5 years ago

China March implied oil demand at 5-mth low-Reuters calculations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China’s implied oil demand rose 3.4 percent in March from a year earlier to 9.46 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest in five months, Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data showed on Friday.

The daily rate was 200,000 bpd, or 2 percent, lower than the 9.66 million bpd in February, which was the second-highest level on record, Reuters figures showed.

Implied demand is a combination of crude oil throughput and net imports of refined oil products, ignoring stocks changes which are seldom disclosed by the government. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu)

