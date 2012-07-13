China's June implied oil demand down 0.4 pct y/y -Reuters calculation

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s implied oil demand in June fell 0.4 percent from a year earlier to 8.96 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest since October 2010, Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data showed on Friday.

The daily rate was 4.5 percent, or 420,000 bpd, lower than the 9.38 million bpd in May, Reuters figures showed.

Implied demand is a combination of crude oil throughput and net imports of refined oil products, ignoring stocks changes, which are seldom disclosed by the government. (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)