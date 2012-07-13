FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's June implied oil demand down 0.4 pct y/y -Reuters calculation
#Credit Markets
July 13, 2012 / 3:31 AM / 5 years ago

China's June implied oil demand down 0.4 pct y/y -Reuters calculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s implied oil demand in June fell 0.4 percent from a year earlier to 8.96 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest since October 2010, Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data showed on Friday.

The daily rate was 4.5 percent, or 420,000 bpd, lower than the 9.38 million bpd in May, Reuters figures showed.

Implied demand is a combination of crude oil throughput and net imports of refined oil products, ignoring stocks changes, which are seldom disclosed by the government. (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
