UPDATE 1-China's August oil demand dips to 22-mth low

* Aug demand 8.92 mln bpd, -0.8 pct on yr; -3.7 pct on mth

* Jan-Aug demand 9.39 mln bpd, +1.1 pct on yr

* Aug net fuel imports 30,000 bpd, -90 pct on yr

* Industrial, truck demand for diesel sliding - oil dealer (Adds dealer comment on weak diesel demand; write through)

By Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu

BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Implied oil demand in China, the world’s second-largest oil user, dropped to its lowest since October 2010, Reuters calculations based on government data showed, as industrial activity in the world’s No.2 economy slowed.

China consumed roughly 8.92 million barrels of oil per day, 0.8 percent lower than a year earlier and 3.7 percent, or 340,000 bpd, below the July rate, figures showed, extending a weak trend started in April when demand fell for the first time in over three years.

Implied demand is calculated by adding national crude oil throughput and net imports of refined oil products, but ignoring stocks changes, which are seldom disclosed by the government.

In its August report, the International Energy Agency revised down the growth of Chinese demand to 240,000 bpd for 2012, sharply lower than its previous estimate of 363,000 bpd.

The latest forecast would suggest China will make up less than a third of incremental global demand this year. That compares to a share of 45 percent in the agency’s July report.

The figures were echoed by weak sentiment on the ground.

“The market has shrunk a lot, especially in the industrial sector,” said Zhou Jie, a manager of a privately owned diesel dealer in eastern Zhejiang province, one of China’s manufacturing and export hubs.

Diesel, which makes up a third of China’s total fuel demand, is the best bellwether of the manufacturing economy.

“Demand from industrial boilers and big trucks has been sliding since early this year, a reflection that the industry, especially the export sector, has been hit hard,” said Zhou.

For the first eight months, implied demand gained 1.1 percent over the year-earlier level of 9.39 million bpd, according to Reuters calculations.

The data deluge on Sunday showed annual growth in China’s industrial output slowed to 8.9 percent in August, the weakest since May 2009 and below market expectations - a figure likely to reinforce the market view that Beijing will further adjust policies to lift an economy mired in the slowest growth in three years.

Vehicle sales in China, the world’s largest auto market, were also expected to see much more lukewarm growth of 5-8 percent this year, a far cry from the blistering expansion of 46 percent in 2009 and 32 percent in 2010.

Refinery production remained subdued in face of lacklustre sales, with August crude throughput up by a modest 2.6 percent from a year earlier, after productions were down throughout the second quarter before inching up 1.1 percent in July.

Net imports of refined fuel slumped to a meagre 30,000 bpd in August, about 90 percent below both the year-earlier level and over the previous month, as oil firms raised exports sharply while scaling back imports.