BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - China’s implied oil demand rose 4.8 percent from a year earlier to 9.59 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, Reuters calculations based on preliminary official data showed on Friday.

The daily rate was roughly 120,000 bpd, or 1 percent lower than the record high of 9.71 million bpd in December, Reuters figures showed. (Reporting by Judy Hua, Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)