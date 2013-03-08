Shanghai exchange moves closer to oil futures contract-report

SHANGHAI, March 8 (Reuters) - China’s currency regulator is likely to issue a currency quota to allow foreign investors to trade the Shanghai Futures Exchange’s (SHFE) planned crude oil futures contract, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday.

The SHFE has “reached a consensus” with the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) to have a currency quota for overseas participants, Yang Maijun, the exchange’s general manager, was quoted as saying.

His comments suggest the approval of the crude oil futures contract is gathering pace and it could be launched later this year, after being delayed from 2012.

Chinese yuan cannot be freely converted. An approval from SAFE would allow crude oil investors to convert the currency freely within set limits.

The sour crude oil contract could be priced in either the yuan or the U.S. dollar, the SHFE has previously said.

The contract, when launched, will be the first commodities futures that will be open to foreign investors and comes as China is eager to exert more pricing influence on oil, for which it is the world’s second-largest consumer after the United States.

SHFE officials have said the exchange will gradually open up other futures contracts, such as copper and aluminium, to foreign investors after the crude oil contract is launched.

The bourse currently offers nine futures contracts, including copper, aluminium, rubber, fuel oil, gold, rebar and zinc. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Richard Pullin)