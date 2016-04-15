China March crude runs down 0.2 pct on yr - stats bureau

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China’s March refinery throughput fell 0.2 percent compared with the same period a year earlier to 44.91 million tonnes, or 10.58 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The daily run rate in March was largely unchanged from the 10.59 million bpd recorded in the first two months this year.

China’s crude oil output fell 3.9 percent on year to 17.37 million tonnes, the bureau said. (1 Tonne=7.3 barrels) (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)