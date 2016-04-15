FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China March crude runs down 0.2 pct on yr - stats bureau
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 15, 2016 / 2:25 AM / a year ago

China March crude runs down 0.2 pct on yr - stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China’s March refinery throughput fell 0.2 percent compared with the same period a year earlier to 44.91 million tonnes, or 10.58 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The daily run rate in March was largely unchanged from the 10.59 million bpd recorded in the first two months this year.

China’s crude oil output fell 3.9 percent on year to 17.37 million tonnes, the bureau said. (1 Tonne=7.3 barrels) (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.