* 2017 quotas total 91.73 mln T, vs 87.6 mln T for 2016
* Volumes for so called teapot refiners down 17 pct
* Independents already barred from fuel export
By Meng Meng and Florence Tan
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, June 19 China last week
issued a second batch of crude oil import quotas under the
so-called "non-state trade" that is higher than for all of the
allowances in 2016, but allotments to independent refineries
were lower than a year earlier.
The lower grants to the independents dealt the new group of
crude oil buyers another blow because they were already barred
from exporting refined fuel, squeezing margins in an
oversupplied domestic fuel market.
The Ministry of Commerce approved 22.92 million tonnes to 32
companies, against 29 recipients in the first issue for 2017,
according to a document dated June 14 and viewed by Reuters on
Monday.
The 32 companies included mostly independent oil refineries,
also known as teapots, and some state-run companies.
That latest quotas take the total issued this year to 91.73
million tonnes, compared with 87.6 million tonnes in 2016. The
second batch will be valid until year-end.
Volumes for the 19 independent oil plants that make up two
thirds of the total issues for 2017 dropped by 12.36 million
tonnes, or nearly 17 percent, from last 2016.
"The message is pretty clear: the government is tightening
the screws as the industry is heavily oversupplied," said a
Beijing-based trading executive who deals with independents.
"Those who have not played by the rules, under-using quotas
for instance, are taking a bigger cut."
Four independents -- Baota Petrochemical, Wonfull
Petrochemical, Haiyou and Chambroad -- took the deepest cuts,
between 43 percent and 90 percent, according to data Reuters
compiled based on official documents.
Uncertainties over the time and the size of issues have led
some independents to scramble for purchases, resulting in
brimming fuel stocks and port congestion.
"We are rushing to buy as much crude as we can because we
thought the government is going to issue second batch of quotas
based on the volumes (used) in the first half of the year," said
a trader with Shandong Wanda Group, owner of Tianhong Chemical.
"That led to higher running rate as we don't have enough
storage ... and in turn a glut of refined products."
The Ministry of Commerce did not immediately respond to
request for comment.
Company officials at five independent refiners told Reuters
that they have received a second batch of crude import quotas.
Beijing approved the oil quotas under the "non-state trade"
designation, so they do not include state-owned oil companies
Sinopec, China National Petroleum Corp, Sinochem Group, China
National Offshore Oil Corp and Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp
The increased quotas buoyed the price of Oman crude on the
Dubai Mercantile Exchange to its narrowest discount against
Dubai swaps in four sessions. China buys most of Oman's crude
output.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Meng Meng in BEIJING, Florence Tan
and Mark Tay in SINGAPORE; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and
David Goodman)