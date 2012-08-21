FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's July oil imports from Iran down 28 pct m/m
August 21, 2012

China's July oil imports from Iran down 28 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China’s crude oil imports from Iran fell 28 percent in July from an 11-month high in June, and were down 30 percent from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday.

China, Iran’s top oil client, bought 1.93 million tonnes of Iranian crude in July, equivalent to about 454,500 barrels per day, versus 632,618 bpd in June, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

On a year-on-year basis, July imports fell 30 percent versus 647,000 bpd in July 2011.

Imports for the first seven months totalled 433,450 bpd, 22 percent below year-earlier levels, largely because of steep cuts made in the first quarter as China and Iran wrangled over contract terms. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
