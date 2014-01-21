FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Dec crude oil imports from Iran down 14.5 pct y/y
January 21, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 4 years ago

China Dec crude oil imports from Iran down 14.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China’s December crude oil imports from Iran were 2.16 million tonnes, or 507,707 barrels per day, down 14.5 percent from the same month last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

On a daily basis, the December imports fell 5.7 percent from November’s 538,513 bpd.

For all of 2013, China’s Iranian oil imports were down 2.2 percent from the previous year at 21.4 million tonnes, or 428,840 bpd.

1 Tonne=7.3 barrels Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue

