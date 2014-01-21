China Dec crude oil imports from Iran down 14.5 pct y/y

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China’s December crude oil imports from Iran were 2.16 million tonnes, or 507,707 barrels per day, down 14.5 percent from the same month last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

On a daily basis, the December imports fell 5.7 percent from November’s 538,513 bpd.

For all of 2013, China’s Iranian oil imports were down 2.2 percent from the previous year at 21.4 million tonnes, or 428,840 bpd.