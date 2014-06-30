FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Oil pipeline burst causes fire in China's Dalian - media
#Energy
June 30, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Oil pipeline burst causes fire in China's Dalian - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds pipeline company, details)

BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - A fire broke out in China’s northeastern city of Dalian on Monday when oil leaked to the surface from a ruptured underground pipeline, state broadcaster CCTV reported on its microblog.

It said the spilt oil was burning fiercely and emergency services were trying to put out the flames in order to prevent an explosion.

Xinhua news agency said the burst, near Dalian University, was caused by construction work, and the oil had ignited in at least one location. It said there were currently no casualties.

Xinhua said the pipeline belonged to China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the controlling shareholder of PetroChina Co Ltd.

Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

