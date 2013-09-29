FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to reduce refined oil prices for gasoline, diesel
September 29, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 4 years ago

China to reduce refined oil prices for gasoline, diesel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China’s National Reform and Development Commission will cut refined oil prices for gasoline and diesel by 245 yuan ($40.03)per tonne and 235 yuan per tonne respectively, the regulator announced on its website on Sunday.

The website said the retail price for #90 gasoline and #0 diesel would be reduced by 0.18 yuan per litre and 0.20 yuan per litre.

The price cut will be effective from Oct. 30.

$1 = 6.1202 Chinese yuan Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

