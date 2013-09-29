China to reduce refined oil prices for gasoline, diesel

SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China’s National Reform and Development Commission will cut refined oil prices for gasoline and diesel by 245 yuan ($40.03)per tonne and 235 yuan per tonne respectively, the regulator announced on its website on Sunday.

The website said the retail price for #90 gasoline and #0 diesel would be reduced by 0.18 yuan per litre and 0.20 yuan per litre.

The price cut will be effective from Oct. 30.