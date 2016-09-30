FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

China's total 2016 fuel export quotas rise to 46.075 mln tonnes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China has set its fourth-quarter fuel export quota for refiners at a total of 3.47 million tonnes, bringing the year's total to 46.075 million tonnes.

This is more than 80 percent higher than the total volumes of gasoline, diesel, jet kerosene and naphtha China exported in 2015.

Gasoil makes up the bulk of the fourth quarter export quotas at 1.53 million tonnes, followed by gasoline at 1.04 million tonnes. Naphtha and kerosene make up the remaining 900,000 tonnes for the fourth quarter quota.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Additional reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Writing by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
