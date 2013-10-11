FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China keeps 2014 non-state crude import quota unchanged
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 11, 2013 / 2:57 AM / 4 years ago

China keeps 2014 non-state crude import quota unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China has set its 2014 non-state crude oil import quota at 29.1 million tonnes, the same as this year, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

Beijing also set China’s 2014 non-state fuel oil import quota at 16.2 million tonnes, unchanged from 2013, the ministry said on its website (www.mofcom.gov.cn).

As part of its World Trade Organization (WTO) commitments, China had been increasing the amount of crude and refined fuels that non-state firms can import by 15 percent every year for a decade until 2011. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.