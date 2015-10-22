FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China set to give Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petchem 2.58 mln T annual quota for imported crude
#Basic Materials
October 22, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

China set to give Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petchem 2.58 mln T annual quota for imported crude

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China has given preliminary approval to Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical Co for an annual quota of 2.58 million tonnes, or 51,600 barrels per day, of imported crude oil, the country’s oil industry association said on Thursday.

The government has begun opening up China’s crude import business - previously dominated by state oil giants Sinopec and PetroChina - allowing small independent refiners to apply for import quotas as long as they meet certain conditions.

Three other firms were also given preliminary approval on Thursday. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Adam Rose; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

