FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China lifts oil, gas resources estimates -paper
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 9, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

China lifts oil, gas resources estimates -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China’s geological oil resources were put at 88.1 billion tonnes (643 billion barrels) in 2010, up 15 percent from a survey three years earlier, the China Petrochemical News reported on Tuesday, citing a survey by the Ministry of Land and Resources.

China, which is the world’s second-largest oil consumer, rarely publishes data on its oil resources.

The survey showed recoverable oil resources were 23.3 billion tonnes, up from 21.2 billion tonnes in 2007.

Recoverable natural gas resources rose 45 percent to 32 trillion cubic metres (tcm). Total geological natural gas resources were up 49 percent at 52 tcm, the paper said.

It was not clear how much of the resources might be economic to exploit. Analysts predict China’s dependence on imports will continue to grow as demand outstrips supply.

China’s domestic crude oil production rose just 0.3 percent to 203.6 million tonnes in 2011, while natural gas output rose 6.9 percent to 102.53 billion cubic metres.

Since 2008, the Ministry of Land and Resources had asked oil companies to reassess areas such as Bohai Bay southeast of Beijing, Sichuan province and the Ordos Basin in the Inner Mongolia region for reserves, the paper said without elaborating.

(1 tonne=7.3 barrels)

Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.