China Jan crude runs up 1.9 pct y/y, output down 2.3 pct -NDRC
February 24, 2012

China Jan crude runs up 1.9 pct y/y, output down 2.3 pct -NDRC

BEIJING, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Chinese refineries processed 36.2 million tonnes of crude oil in January, or 8.52 million barrels per day, 1.9 percent more than a year earlier, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.

The country’s crude oil production declined 2.3 percent from a year earlier to 17.08 million tonnes last month, the commission said, citing industry statistics.

Inventories of refined oil products at the end of January increased 2.45 million tonnes from a month earlier and gained 1.7 million tonnes from a year earlier, the commission said.

Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner

