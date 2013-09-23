FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China end-Aug crude oil stocks up 9.67 pct on mth -Xinhua OGP
September 23, 2013 / 7:07 AM / 4 years ago

China end-Aug crude oil stocks up 9.67 pct on mth -Xinhua OGP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China’s commercial crude oil inventories rose 9.67 percent by the end of August from a month earlier, official news agency Xinhua said on Monday.

However, refined fuel stocks fell 5.28 percent during the same period, the newsletter Xinhua OGP said.

Among refined fuels, gasoline inventories fell 7.85 percent from end-July, diesel oil stocks dropped 3.91 percent, and kerosene stocks fell 1.35 percent, OGP said.

The newsletter does not provide outright inventory volumes.

The government rarely discloses levels of either commercial or strategic oil stocks, making it difficult to gauge real demand in the world’s second-largest oil importer. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Tom Hogue)

