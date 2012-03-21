FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China end-Feb crude stocks down 3.8 pct m/m - Xinhua OGP
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 21, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 6 years ago

China end-Feb crude stocks down 3.8 pct m/m - Xinhua OGP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - China’s commercial crude oil stocks at the end of February fell 3.77 percent from a month earlier, the official Xinhua News Agency said in a newsletter published on Wednesday.

Inventories of refined oil products gained 10 percent from the levels at the end of January, according to the China Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals.

Gasoline stocks increased 7.2 percent, diesel stocks rose 12.3 percent and kerosene stocks were up 3.8 percent, the report said. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.