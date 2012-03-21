China end-Feb crude stocks down 3.8 pct m/m - Xinhua OGP

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - China’s commercial crude oil stocks at the end of February fell 3.77 percent from a month earlier, the official Xinhua News Agency said in a newsletter published on Wednesday.

Inventories of refined oil products gained 10 percent from the levels at the end of January, according to the China Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals.

Gasoline stocks increased 7.2 percent, diesel stocks rose 12.3 percent and kerosene stocks were up 3.8 percent, the report said. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)