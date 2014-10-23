FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China end-Sept refined fuel stocks down 2.7 pct on month
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 23, 2014 / 4:21 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-China end-Sept refined fuel stocks down 2.7 pct on month

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates details on refined products, adds table)
    * Crude stocks, excluding strategic reserves, edge up 0.5
pct on mth
    * Diesel down 5.1 pct due to harvesting and fishing season
    * Gasoline stocks down 2.2 pct, kerosene up 5 pct

    BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China's commercial crude oil
inventories rose for a third straight month in September as
refiners focused on drawing down refined fuel stocks, which fell
2.7 percent over the previous month, the official Xinhua news
agency said on Thursday.
    Diesel led the fall with a 5.12 percent decline, as
harvesting and fishing activity pushed consumption into its
prime season, China Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals (OGP), a Xinhua
oil and gas newsletter reported.
    Gasoline recorded a drop of 2.18 percent, as refiners cut
wholesale prices to boost sales, the newsletter said.
    Kerosene, used mostly as aviation fuel, jumped 5 percent
from last month, after edging up 0.56 percent the previous
month.
    Crude stocks, excluding the country's strategic reserves,
edged up 0.47 percent from the month before. Cuts in benchmark
prices, as well as the lead-up to the weeklong Oct. 1 National
Day holiday helped boost demand around the end of September,
China OGP said.
    The crude inventory, which rose for the third straight
month, came as China raised its crude oil imports to the second
highest on record in September at 6.71 million bpd.
 
    Last month, national refinery crude throughput was up 4.8
percent from August at 10.22 million barrels per day. 
    The following table shows China's commercial stockpiles in
million of metric tonnes, calculated by Reuters based on monthly
percentage-change data released each month in China OGP. 
    The publication stopped reporting outright volumes in July
2010. It does not include strategic reserves and may also not
include reserves held by the state-owned oil majors for
strategic purposes.

 Month   Crude Oil  Gasoline  Diesel  Kerosene  Fuels Total
 Jan     31.7       6.4       9.1     1.7       17.2
 Feb     33.1       7.1       10.9    1.8       19.8
 March   32.2       7.2       10.3    1.9       19.4
 April   32.3       7.3       9.6     1.8       18.7
 May     33.6       7.4       8.5     1.8       17.7
 June    32.9       7.6       8.3     1.9       17.8
 July    34.8       7.5       8.3     1.7       17.5
 Aug     35.5       7.2       7.4     1.8       16.4
 Sept    35.7       7.1       7.0     1.8       15.9
 
 (Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.