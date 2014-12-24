FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China end-Nov crude stocks down 1.83 pct on month - Xinhua
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 24, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-China end-Nov crude stocks down 1.83 pct on month - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Crude stocks thinned for 2nd month as refinery runs at
2nd-highest
    * Diesel leads the fall, down 4.33 pct
    * Gasoline stocks down 0.45 pct, kerosene down 2.38 pct

    BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China's commercial crude oil
stocks at the end of November were down 1.83 percent from the
previous month, and refined fuel stocks fell 2.4 percent, the
official Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday. 
    Diesel led the fall with a 4.33 percent decline, on the back
of strong demand from the construction sector and state
refiners' efforts to boost sales amid falling domestic prices,
China Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals (OGP), a Xinhua oil and gas
newsletter said.
    Gasoline recorded a smaller decline of 0.45 percent, due to
less car travel in winter, the newsletter said.
    Kerosene, used mostly as aviation fuel, fell 2.38 percent
from last month, as special on-line shopping promotions in
November boosted air cargo traffic, OGP said. 
    Crude stocks, excluding the country's strategic reserves,
fell 1.83 percent from the month before, the second monthly
drawdown, as oil firms raised their crude throughput to the
second-highest on record. 
    The following table shows China's commercial stockpiles in
millions of metric tonnes, calculated by Reuters based on
monthly percentage change data released each month in China OGP,
and rounded to one decimal place.
    The publication stopped reporting outright volumes in July
2010. It does not include strategic reserves and may also not
include reserves held by the state-owned oil majors for
strategic purposes.
 Month   Crude Oil  Gasoline  Diesel  Kerosene  Fuels Total
 Jan     31.7       6.4       9.1     1.7       17.2
 Feb     33.1       7.1       10.9    1.8       19.8
 March   32.2       7.2       10.3    1.9       19.4
 April   32.3       7.3       9.6     1.8       18.7
 May     33.6       7.4       8.5     1.8       17.7
 June    32.9       7.6       8.3     1.9       17.8
 July    34.8       7.5       8.3     1.7       17.5
 Aug     35.5       7.2       7.4     1.8       16.4
 Sept    35.7       7.1       7.0     1.8       15.9
 Oct     35.4       6.7       6.7     1.6       15.0
 Nov     34.8       6.7       6.4     1.6       14.6
 
 (Reporting by Adam Rose and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Robert
Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.