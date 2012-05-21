UPDATE 1-China end-April crude stocks up, fuel stocks down - Xinhua

* April crude stocks up 4.36 pct m/m, second consecutive rise

* Fuel inventories down 0.56 pct m/m, second successive fall (Adds details, background)

BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) - China’s commercial crude oil stocks at the end of April were up 4.36 percent on the month in their second rise in a row, while fuel inventories were nearly flat with March, the official Xinhua News Agency said in a newsletter on Monday.

The increase in crude oil stocks may indicate oil firms kept restocking amid slowing demand in the world’s second largest oil consumer, whose imports of crude in April fell 2.3 percent from March, while daily crude runs at refineries fell to their lowest since October 2011.

The newsletter does not provide outright inventory volumes, and the government seldom discloses either commercial or strategic oil stock levels, making harder the task of gauging real demand in the world’s second largest oil importer.

Inventories of refined oil products at the end of last month fell 0.56 percent from a month earlier, the Xinhua Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals newsletter said.

Stocks of gasoline at the end of April rose 5.3 percent from a month earlier, diesel stocks slid 3.1 percent and kerosene inventories fell 6.0 percent, the newsletter said.

Based on earlier figures from Xinhua, the percentage changes indicate gasoline stocks at the end of April stood at about 7.0 million tonnes, diesel stocks at about 11.55 million tonnes and kerosene stocks at about 1.41 million tonnes.

China’s implied oil demand in April dropped to a six-month low and posted its first yearly decline in at least three years, as a sputtering economy and high crude prices combined to squeeze the appetite of the world’s second-largest oil consumer.

Implied oil demand in the world’s second largest oil consumer fell 0.5 percent in April from a year earlier to 9.31 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest volume since October 2011, according to Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data. (Reporting by Judy Hua, Jim Bai and Fayen Wong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)